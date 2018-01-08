Area Teams in new State High School Basketball Rankings - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Area Teams in new State High School Basketball Rankings

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
As District starts, area teams are well-represented in the new TABC State High School Basketball Rankings.

GIRLS

5A

Lubbock Cooper #19

4A

Denver City #4
Levelland #5

3A

Idalou #7
Shallowater #14

1A

Nazareth #1
Ropes #6
Hermleigh #18
New Home #19
Spur #22
Ira #23

TAPPS

4A

Lubbock Christian #7
Trinity Christian #10

2A

All Saints #3
Southcrest Christian #7

1A

Kingdom Prep #2

BOYS

4A

Estacado #7
Seminole #11

1A

Nazareth #2
Borden County #4
New Home #7
Meadow #14
Valley #15
Ropes #24

TAPPS

4A

Trinity Christian #4

2A

All Saints #4

1A

Kingdom Prep #4

