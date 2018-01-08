Area Teams in new State High School Basketball Rankings

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.
This time last year, Lamesa Golden Tornado's Athletics Director Gregg Moreland had been leading the boys basketball program for the past nine seasons.
As District starts, area teams are well-represented in the new TABC State High School Basketball Rankings.
By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.
A Dallas law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of Dolcefino Communications against Texas Tech University. The firm announced the news in Dallas this morning, accusing Texas Tech of withholding public records related to the firing of former head football coach Mike Leach.
