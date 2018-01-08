Buffalo Springs Lake to consider fee increase, cattail removal, manager employment

A "big turnout" is expected at the 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Board of Directors of Buffalo Springs Lake and the Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District Number 1.

The first item of new business is to discuss the continued employment of the Lake Manager.

"I'm just waiting to see what happens," General Manger Warren Johnson said.

Johnson tells KCBD he wasn't aware that would be on the agenda and hasn't spoken to board members about it. But he did speak to us about other agenda items lake visitors have raised with KCBD.

One of those is an increase to admission fees.

"The last board meeting there was some discussion about that. The board members are doing their research to find out if they want to increase the gate fees or not," Johnson said. "That is a topic for discussion."

He said the idea of a $10 to $15 increase was raised but tabled pending the result of board research about how to best offset some of the cost of operating the lake.

"There are all kind of projects going on out here," Johnson said. "Some of them are just general maintenance projects, roads and parking lots. Some of them are restroom remodels, bringing some things up to code. Then we are looking at ways to improve the lake."

Johnson said some of those improvements include the removal the cattail plants along the inside of the lake. While it's only a selective process right now, the board will discuss removing more or less of the plants. However, Johnson says he has no intention of "a total eradication."

"What I've had our maintenance guys doing is actually removing specific areas," Johnson said. "We have gotten some guidance and direction from Texas Parks and Wildlife on what time of year to do that, where to do it."

He tells KCBD that he understands the purposes of the plant, including acting as a habitat for fish, a preservation tool for the shoreline and a collection area for nutrients for wildlife. The removal process now includes removing the plants in some areas from the shoreline but leaving it further out in the lake.

"We're not trying to exclude anybody or take any of the benefits of the lake away from any one group or anything like that," Johnson said. "We are trying to look out for everybody. It's a fine line there. We don't want to upset the fishermen because we love having them out here. They are a great group of guys and girls."

Other items on the agenda include discussion of the 2018 Drag Boat Races and procuring a water park for the lake.

To see the full agenda, click here.

The meeting is 9 a.m. January 9 in the Board of Directors Meeting Room in the Administration Building at the entrance to Buffalo Springs Lake.

