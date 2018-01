Multiple injuries reported after collision in 3000 block of 114th

Lubbock police say five people suffered injuries in a Monday afternoon collision in the 3000 block of 114th Street.

Police tell us a Hyundai Elantra with four occupants was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of 114th Street when the driver lost control and traveled into the eastbound lanes. The driver of a Chevy pickup truck traveling eastbound on 114th Street attempted to stop to avoid colliding with the car, but was unsuccessful.

The four occupants of the car were transported to the hospital. Two occupants, an 18-year-old and 17-year-old, had moderate injuries. The other two, both 16-years-old, were transported with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy had minor injuries.

This case remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.

