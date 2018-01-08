Coach Moreland leading Golden Tornadoes girls basketball in Lamesa

This time last year, Lamesa Golden Tornado's Athletics Director Gregg Moreland had been leading the boys basketball program for the past nine seasons.

"The Lord has a sense of humor," Lamesa Head Girls Basketball Coach Gregg Moreland said. "I had gotten out and was just going to be the athletic director and was going to enjoy supporting all of our young coaches."

But just 70 days later, there was a coaching vacancy in Lamesa, after coach Ayers left the girls basketball program late in the summer.

"I offered the job to three outstanding candidates, and all three of them turned my down," Moreland said. "It was on the drop-dead date, and then the Lord and I started arguing over it. So, I decided that I guess that I would go ahead and do this deal. It certainly wasn't in the plans."

Coach Moreland dove in head first, and tackled the challenge of coaching girls' basketball.

"I was shocked," Sophomore Captain Camren Clement said. "I was coming back from open gym one day and I figured out he was going to be our head coach, and I was really excited."

"He shows great leadership on and off the court with us," Junior Captain Samaje Mason said. "We really appreciate him."

"He has brought a toughness to our team, definitely. You cannot be soft to play this sport. He has been a leader and more of an encourager, more than anything," Clement said.

Through 18 games so far, the team has hit a few speed bumps but is gaining valuable experience.

"What we want to do is try to get better. We are very young," Moreland said. "We start a freshman, three sophomores, and a junior. We are certainly a work in progress. We have a long way to go, but we have made some strides and had some successes. So, we want to build off of that and get a little better."

As the team looks to build for the future, will Coach Moreland still be head coach next season?

"That is a good question. I've really enjoyed it," he said. "I guess I will cross that bridge when I come to it at the end of the season. Right now, I look to continue to be the girls head coach. It has been a lot of fun and I have really enjoyed it. It has taught me a lot of things about myself, and I have learned a lot of things."

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.