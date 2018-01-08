Spring temps then Winter returns

A nice spring like day for the region on Tuesday, warmer than the afternoon on Monday. Skies will be a combination of sun and clouds, but no rain through Wednesday. As for the daytime highs Tuesday they will average 70-75 degrees for all of the south plains. You can add winds of 15-20 mph from the southwest.

Wednesday will bring very strong winds and a slight drop in afternoon temperatures. Winds from the west to southwest will increase mid-day to 30-40 mph with possible gusts up to 50 mph. Winds will remain very strong through Thursday. Highs temps on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Big change for Thursday as colder air moves south and highs will be in the 40s. In addition, a wintry mix will move into the south plains, mainly western areas during the day and produce light accumulations of rain, sleet and snow. Most accumulations will be in the western south plains and eastern New Mexico.

