LPD: Suspect arrested in SWAT situation in 5400 block of Kemper

Lubbock Police say they arrested the suspect in a SWAT situation in the 5400 block of Kemper early Tuesday morning.

Just before 5:20 am, police announced they arrested 28-year-old Hector Quintela. According to public information officer Tiffany Pelt, Quintela was taken into custody without incident when he finally exited his home Tuesday morning.

LPD says he is facing charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in a municipality.

Police responded to a call about a man firing multiple shots around 9:00 P.M. Monday.

Officers determined where the suspect was and told nearby residents to either evacuate or shelter in place.

SWAT officers responded to the scene.

Police scaled back their resources as they work to resolve the situation peacefully. Residents were eventually allowed to return to their homes.

