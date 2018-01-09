Boil water notice lifted for Tahoka after two water main breaks - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Boil water notice lifted for Tahoka after two water main breaks

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

After water main breaks on Monday and Tuesday, the water is back on and the boil water notice has been lifted.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Tahoka shut off water city-wide for another major water main break on Avenue J between South 2nd and South 3rd.

The Director of Water Utilities says this leak was much larger and more involved than the water main break that happened Monday night.

There have been seven water main breaks since the coldest weather arrived.

