Tahoka to shut off water for another water main break - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tahoka to shut off water for another water main break

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Tahoka shut off water city-wide for another major water main break on Avenue J between South 2nd and South 3rd.

The Director of Water Utilities says this leak is much larger and more involved than the water main break that happened Monday night.

Officials say today's break will take at least two hours to repair.

This makes the seventh water main break since the coldest weather has arrived.

The entire city of Tahoka is under a boil water notice.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) guidelines for a "boil water" order all water used for drinking, preparing food, beverages, ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute on a stovetop, in an electric kettle, or in a microwave (in a microwave-safe container).

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Democratic report warns of Russian meddling across Europe

    Democratic report warns of Russian meddling across Europe

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 2:19 AM EST2018-01-10 07:19:50 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-10 14:51:27 GMT

    The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.

    The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.

  • SKorea open to summit with North's Kim, but it won't be easy

    SKorea open to summit with North's Kim, but it won't be easy

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-01-10 01:49:48 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-10 14:51:23 GMT

    South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

    South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

  • Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 11:30 PM EST2018-01-10 04:30:52 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:43 AM EST2018-01-10 14:43:25 GMT

    A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

    A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly