Tahoka to shut off water for another water main break

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Tahoka shut off water city-wide for another major water main break on Avenue J between South 2nd and South 3rd.

The Director of Water Utilities says this leak is much larger and more involved than the water main break that happened Monday night.

Officials say today's break will take at least two hours to repair.

This makes the seventh water main break since the coldest weather has arrived.

The entire city of Tahoka is under a boil water notice.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) guidelines for a "boil water" order all water used for drinking, preparing food, beverages, ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute on a stovetop, in an electric kettle, or in a microwave (in a microwave-safe container).

