Trial underway for man accused of following woman home, robbing her

The victim in an aggravated robbery case collapsed at the Lubbock County Courthouse after testifying on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was responsive, answering the paramedic's questions as they took her out of the courthouse on a stretcher.

She told the courtroom she did not know someone was following her when she left the Crazy 8's game room in October of 2016.

She said when she pulled up to her house, she got out of her car and Ramiro Sistos, Jr. pointed a gun at her.

She told the courtroom she recognized him from the game room where they had shared a brief conversation about the weather.

The woman said she dropped her purse and told Sistos he could take whatever he wanted, but he told her he needed something of value, or a man waiting in the car down the street would kill him because he owed him money.

The woman did not have any cash, so she said Sistos made her drive both of them to an ATM where she attempted to get cash, but she did not have any money in her account.

Prosecutors played the surveillance video taken from the bank's ATM for jurors.

It showed the woman looking distressed as Sistos rummaged through her purse.

When Sistos learned she did not have any money in her account, the woman said he forced her to drive them back to her home where he found collector's knives and jewelry.

The woman said he threatened to kill her if she called the police.

According to court documents, officers followed up on a tip that led them to Sistos and his brother, Byron, who is also charged with aggravated robbery.

Officers reported finding a loaded pistol in the vehicle as well as a red hat that matched the description of the hat the suspect was last seen wearing.

Byron's court date has not yet been set.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning.

