Crews battling fire at old Hale Center gin building - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crews battling fire at old Hale Center gin building

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Hale Center Gin fire (Source: KCBD) Hale Center Gin fire (Source: KCBD)
HALE CENTER, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency crews and volunteers are working to put out a fire at the Hale Center gin building.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the building near East 4th and Ave. D in Hale Center.

Officials on the scene say it's not cotton burning, "it's old junk." But the fire has spread to other "cotton trash" across the street as of 2:30 p.m.

Hale Center fire officials have not called in mutual aid as of Tuesday afternoon.

There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Willie Nelson cancels shows, recuperates in Texas

    Willie Nelson cancels shows, recuperates in Texas

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:57 AM EST2018-01-10 14:57:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:57 AM EST2018-01-10 14:57:00 GMT

    Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.

    Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.

  • Democratic report warns of Russian meddling across Europe

    Democratic report warns of Russian meddling across Europe

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 2:19 AM EST2018-01-10 07:19:50 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-10 14:51:27 GMT

    The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.

    The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.

  • SKorea open to summit with North's Kim, but it won't be easy

    SKorea open to summit with North's Kim, but it won't be easy

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-01-10 01:49:48 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-10 14:51:23 GMT

    South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

    South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

    •   
Powered by Frankly