Crews battling fire at old Hale Center gin building

Emergency crews and volunteers are working to put out a fire at the Hale Center gin building.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the building near East 4th and Ave. D in Hale Center.

Officials on the scene say it's not cotton burning, "it's old junk." But the fire has spread to other "cotton trash" across the street as of 2:30 p.m.

Hale Center fire officials have not called in mutual aid as of Tuesday afternoon.

There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone has been injured.

