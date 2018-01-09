TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders on scene of rollover at 68th & S - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders on scene of rollover at 68th & Slide

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

First responders are on the scene of a wreck at 68th and Slide involving two trucks. One truck has rolled over.

Traffic in the area will be disrupted until the scene can be cleared.

No word on injuries as of Tuesday afternoon.

We'll continue to update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Democratic report warns of Russian meddling across Europe

    Democratic report warns of Russian meddling across Europe

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 2:19 AM EST2018-01-10 07:19:50 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-10 14:51:27 GMT

    The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.

    The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.

  • SKorea open to summit with North's Kim, but it won't be easy

    SKorea open to summit with North's Kim, but it won't be easy

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-01-10 01:49:48 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-10 14:51:23 GMT

    South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

    South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

  • Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 11:30 PM EST2018-01-10 04:30:52 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:43 AM EST2018-01-10 14:43:25 GMT

    A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

    A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly