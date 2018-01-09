Lubbock man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in August hit - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in August hit & run

Casey Lane Baker, 38 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

38-year-old Casey Baker was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with intoxicated manslaughter in a fatal hit and run that happened on Aug. 8, 2017.

Baker was also charged with failure to stop and render aid. He was released on $60,000 bond back on Aug. 10, 2017.

The crash happened on the westbound access road of South Loop 289 near University Avenue.

Police were able to identify 20-year-old Joshua Allen Noble as the victim of the crash. He died at the hospital.

An officer was patrolling a car dealership near the Loop and University when he heard a loud noise that sounded like a vehicle collision. The officer then saw a pickup truck with damage leave the area.

The officer continued to follow a fluid trail left by the damaged truck until he located the vehicle near 66th Street and Avenue P. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver, 38-year-old Casey Baker, pulled over and was taken into custody.

During this time, other officers responded to the area of the crash where a male was lying on the road with life-threatening injuries. It appeared the male was riding a bicycle on the westbound access road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased a few hours later.

Baker was initially arrested for failure to stop and render aid and intoxication assault.

NewsChannel 11 did some digging into Baker's past and learned this is not his first run-in with law enforcement.

In 2008, he was charged with a DWI, but took a plea deal and was convicted of reckless driving.

He served 12 months probation.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

