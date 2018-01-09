Lubbock man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in August hit & run

The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.
The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.
South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.
South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.
Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.