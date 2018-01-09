18-year-old indicted, charged with aggravated sexual assault of - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

18-year-old indicted, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

Brandon Barrientez, 18 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Brandon Barrientez, 18 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

18-year-old Brandon Barrientez was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Barrientez has been in jail since Jan. 5, 2018. The offense was reported on May 1, 2016.

