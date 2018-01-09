4 indicted by Lubbock grand jury, charged in vehicle theft case - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

4 indicted by Lubbock grand jury, charged in vehicle theft case

Ricky Conder, 45 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Ricky Conder, 45 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Eddie Garcia, 38 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Eddie Garcia, 38 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Priscilla Martinez, 38 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Priscilla Martinez, 38 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Isaac Rodriguez, 20 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Isaac Rodriguez, 20 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Four people were indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged in a vehicle theft case from back on Oct. 19, 2017.

All four people, all from Lubbock, have been charged with Theft, $2,500 to $30,000.

The jury indicted:

Ricky Conder, 45
Eddie Garcia, 38
Priscilla Martinez, 38
Isaac Rodriguez, 20

The police report says an officer saw all four people in possession of a stolen vehicle when he drove up to a parking garage in the 2600 block of 34th Street.

Three of the four people had outstanding warrants and two of them were cited for failure to ID.

