4 indicted by Lubbock grand jury, charged in vehicle theft case

Four people were indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged in a vehicle theft case from back on Oct. 19, 2017.

All four people, all from Lubbock, have been charged with Theft, $2,500 to $30,000.

The jury indicted:

Ricky Conder, 45

Eddie Garcia, 38

Priscilla Martinez, 38

Isaac Rodriguez, 20

The police report says an officer saw all four people in possession of a stolen vehicle when he drove up to a parking garage in the 2600 block of 34th Street.

Three of the four people had outstanding warrants and two of them were cited for failure to ID.

