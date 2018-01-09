26-year-old man charged in Sonic robbery

Joe Louis Garcia, 26, was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with an aggravated robbery that happened at Sonic at 7220 Quaker Ave back on Thursday, Dec. 14.

A police officer on the scene was able to confirm that a white four-door Kia sedan with four people in the vehicle ordered food from the Sonic. The customers tried to pay for the food with a stolen credit card and after the card would not work they attempted to drive off without paying.

Another one of the employees attempted to stop the vehicle as it was trying to drive off by getting in front of the car. Fearing he was going to get run over by the vehicle, the employee jumped onto the hood.

The car was able to leave the Sonic with the employee still on the hood of the car. It was not until they drove for about a block the car stopped and the employee was able to get off of the hood. The vehicle and its occupants were still able to flee the scene.

The driver of the car is now facing aggravated robbery charges for what started out as a theft of food. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.