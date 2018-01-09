Jose Villegas indicted, charged in shooting, stabbing at Peppertree Inn

20-year-old Jose Villegas was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged in a shooting and stabbing incident at the Peppertree Inn Apartments.

The charges stem from an Oct. 20 incident in which Jesus Montez was hospitalized after being stabbed and shot, according to LPD. Montez was found by police at around 8 p.m. that evening in the parking lot of the Peppertree Inn Apartment complex.

After the incident, police believed Montez got into some sort of altercation with Villegas, leading to his shooting and stabbing.

Police were able to issue a warrant on Wednesday after they identified Villegas as a suspect. It was not until around 11:30 a.m. Friday the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Foxtrot and LPD Special Operations Investigators were able to take Villegas into custody.

Villegas has been charged with aggravated robbery. He is being held on $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.