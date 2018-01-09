Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma

Ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since 1996, the 8th-ranked Red Raiders lost a tough 75-65 game to No. 9 Oklahoma
Texas Tech turned the ball over 14 times and shot 6-25 from the 3-point line.
Keenan Evans led the way with 19 points.
Texas Tech falls to 14-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders host No. 2 West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday.
