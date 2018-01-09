First United Methodist hosting public event to prevent adolescent suicide

A church in downtown Lubbock is making an effort to help curb the rate of adolescent suicide.

This Saturday, the counseling center at First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a morning seminar that is free and open to all parents, grandparents, teachers, students, no matter what church you belong to.

The idea is to confront the hard issues that affect kids today - to know and spot the symptoms before suicide takes a young life.

Steve Talbert, an LISD licensed and professional counselor, is leading the event.

That's Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist CLC Worship Center, which is the big building right behind the main sanctuary.

