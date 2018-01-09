Hoop Madness Scores: 1/9

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
GIRLS
WF Christ 35
Kingdom Prep 38
Ascension 19
Southcrest Christian 54
Lubbock Titans 35
Lubbock Christian 67
Kress 26
SpringLake-Earth 62
Odessa 34
Frenship 67
Silverton 20
Nazareth 72
Monterey 38
Coronado 57
Randall 37
Plainview 54
Clovis Christian 25
Plainview Christian 57
Plains 37
Sundown 49
Smyer 44
Seagraves 37
Tahoka 26
Morton 42
O’Donnell 77
Grady 38
Ralls 44
New Deal 66
Shallowater 57
Muleshoe 38
Cotton Center 28
Anton 30
Ropes 78
Meadow 36
Wellman-Union 61
Wilson 26
Abernathy 57
Crosbyton 30
Roosevelt 50
Littlefield 24
Patton Springs 47
Spur 37
Seminole 51
Brownfield 26
Estacado 50
Levelland 75
Olton 24
Sudan 46
Bovina
Lockney
Hale Center 29
Farwell 62
Lorenzo 37
Whitharral 38
Klondike 48
Loop 9
Floydada 25
Post 51
Idalou 50
Slaton 28
Valley 15
Jayton 41
Lubbock 64
Lake View 28
Lubbock Cooper 85
Abilene Cooper 32
Lamesa 32
Denver City 81
Greenwood 77
Monahans 42
Sweetwater 62
Brownwood 73
BOYS
Aspermont 38
Paducah 49
WF Christ 58
Kingdom Prep 49
Lubbock Titans 66
Lubbock Christian 51
Clovis Christian 39
Plainview Christian 71
Bovina 50
Sundown 62
Randall 78
Plainview 62
Hart 79
Lazbuddie 38
Ascension 37
Southcrest 67
Kress 29
SpringLake-Earth 86
Ropes 53
Meadow 36
Seagraves 39
New Deal 73
Valley 59
Jayton 35
Tahoka 20
Post 51
Friona 45
Dimmitt 75
Roosevelt 51
Littlefield 66
Patton Springs 35
Spur 63
Idalou 32
Slaton 37
Abernathy 58
Morton 50
Wellman-Union 54
Wilson 32
Southland 34
New Home 100
Lorenzo 41
Whitharral 59
Shallowater 67
Muleshoe 38
Dawson 33
Sands 50
O’Donnell 37
Grady 50
Silverton 14
Nazareth 81
