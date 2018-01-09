Hoop Madness Scores: 1/9 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/9

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

WF Christ  35
Kingdom Prep 38

Ascension 19
Southcrest Christian 54

Lubbock Titans 35
Lubbock Christian 67

Kress 26
SpringLake-Earth 62

Odessa 34
Frenship 67

Silverton 20
Nazareth 72

Monterey 38
Coronado 57

Randall 37
Plainview 54

Clovis Christian 25
Plainview Christian 57

Plains 37
Sundown 49

Smyer 44
Seagraves 37

Tahoka 26
Morton 42

O’Donnell 77
Grady 38

Ralls 44
New Deal 66

Shallowater 57
Muleshoe 38

Cotton Center 28
Anton 30

Ropes 78
Meadow 36

Wellman-Union 61
Wilson 26

Abernathy 57
Crosbyton 30

Roosevelt 50
Littlefield 24

Patton Springs 47
Spur 37

Seminole 51
Brownfield 26

Estacado 50
Levelland 75

Olton 24
Sudan 46

Bovina
Lockney

Hale Center 29
Farwell 62

Lorenzo 37
Whitharral 38

Klondike 48
Loop 9

Floydada 25
Post 51

Idalou 50
Slaton 28

Valley 15
Jayton 41

Lubbock 64
Lake View 28

Lubbock Cooper 85
Abilene Cooper 32

Lamesa 32
Denver City 81

Greenwood 77
Monahans 42

Sweetwater 62
Brownwood 73


BOYS

Aspermont 38
Paducah 49

WF Christ 58
Kingdom Prep 49

Lubbock Titans 66
Lubbock Christian 51

Clovis Christian 39
Plainview Christian 71

Bovina 50
Sundown 62

Randall 78
Plainview 62

Hart 79
Lazbuddie 38

Ascension 37
Southcrest 67

Kress 29
SpringLake-Earth 86

Ropes 53
Meadow 36

Seagraves 39
New Deal 73

Valley 59
Jayton 35

Tahoka 20
Post 51

Friona 45
Dimmitt  75

Roosevelt 51
Littlefield 66

Patton Springs 35
Spur 63

Idalou 32
Slaton 37

Abernathy 58
Morton 50

Wellman-Union 54
Wilson 32

Southland 34
New Home 100

Lorenzo 41
Whitharral 59

Shallowater 67
Muleshoe 38

Dawson 33
Sands 50

O’Donnell 37
Grady 50

Silverton 14
Nazareth 81

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly