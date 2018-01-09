Hoop Madness Scores: 1/9

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

WF Christ 35

Kingdom Prep 38

Ascension 19

Southcrest Christian 54

Lubbock Titans 35

Lubbock Christian 67

Kress 26

SpringLake-Earth 62

Odessa 34

Frenship 67

Silverton 20

Nazareth 72

Monterey 38

Coronado 57

Randall 37

Plainview 54

Clovis Christian 25

Plainview Christian 57

Plains 37

Sundown 49

Smyer 44

Seagraves 37

Tahoka 26

Morton 42

O’Donnell 77

Grady 38

Ralls 44

New Deal 66

Shallowater 57

Muleshoe 38

Cotton Center 28

Anton 30

Ropes 78

Meadow 36

Wellman-Union 61

Wilson 26

Abernathy 57

Crosbyton 30

Roosevelt 50

Littlefield 24

Patton Springs 47

Spur 37

Seminole 51

Brownfield 26

Estacado 50

Levelland 75

Olton 24

Sudan 46

Bovina

Lockney

Hale Center 29

Farwell 62

Lorenzo 37

Whitharral 38

Klondike 48

Loop 9

Floydada 25

Post 51

Idalou 50

Slaton 28

Valley 15

Jayton 41

Lubbock 64

Lake View 28

Lubbock Cooper 85

Abilene Cooper 32

Lamesa 32

Denver City 81

Greenwood 77

Monahans 42

Sweetwater 62

Brownwood 73



BOYS

Aspermont 38

Paducah 49

WF Christ 58

Kingdom Prep 49

Lubbock Titans 66

Lubbock Christian 51

Clovis Christian 39

Plainview Christian 71

Bovina 50

Sundown 62

Randall 78

Plainview 62

Hart 79

Lazbuddie 38

Ascension 37

Southcrest 67

Kress 29

SpringLake-Earth 86

Ropes 53

Meadow 36

Seagraves 39

New Deal 73

Valley 59

Jayton 35

Tahoka 20

Post 51

Friona 45

Dimmitt 75

Roosevelt 51

Littlefield 66

Patton Springs 35

Spur 63

Idalou 32

Slaton 37

Abernathy 58

Morton 50

Wellman-Union 54

Wilson 32

Southland 34

New Home 100

Lorenzo 41

Whitharral 59

Shallowater 67

Muleshoe 38

Dawson 33

Sands 50

O’Donnell 37

Grady 50

Silverton 14

Nazareth 81

