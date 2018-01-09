High winds, high fire danger on Wednesday

Expect high winds and elevated fire danger for the region on Wednesday.

A strong storm system will move east and bring winds with gusts up to 40 -50 mph. As the system moves east it will also cool the afternoon highs on Wednesday to the 60s and may kick up some dust with the strong southwest winds.

Colder air will move in behind the storm system and that will drop temps to the 30s Thursday morning and they will stay in the 40s during the afternoon. Between 4am until early afternoon there will be a chance of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet and snow for the western south plains. However, accumulations are not expected with the temps in the 30s/40s.

As the colder air moves in Thursday it will lead to lows in the 20s early Friday with highs in the 50s Friday afternoon.

