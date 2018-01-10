Pay it Forward: Nick & Yolanda Tello

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union helped a woman surprise her friends with some much-needed relaxation.
Alexis Sistos nominated her friends, Nick and Yolanda Tello. They are taking care of their grandchildren and Nick is battling cancer.
WesTex Federal Credit Union gave them a week's worth of gift cards to restaurants and entertainment around town so they could have a few date nights and to help them have a little fun.
If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.
