Pay it Forward: Nick & Yolanda Tello

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union helped a woman surprise her friends with some much-needed relaxation. 

Alexis Sistos nominated her friends, Nick and Yolanda Tello. They are taking care of their grandchildren and Nick is battling cancer. 

WesTex Federal Credit Union gave them a week's worth of gift cards to restaurants and entertainment around town so they could have a few date nights and to help them have a little fun.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif

