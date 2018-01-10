Lubbock tattoo artist advances to next round of 'Ink Master'

A Lubbock man is competing on Season 10 of Ink Master on Spike.

Mike Diaz, the owner of Sunken City Ink in Lubbock, says, "It's always been a goal of mine to get on Ink Master and now that I'm actually on it and competing, it's going to be even better to actually see it on TV now."

The winner of Ink Master also receives $100,000, and after the first round of eliminations of January 9th, Diaz is onto the next round.

The show was filmed in advance, and now that it's over Diaz says his biggest takeaway was everything he learned.

"You're living in a house, with this season it's over 24 different tattoo artists. So everybody tattoos their own way and everyone has their own style and their own technique. It's awesome to get to learn something that they do and apply it to your own style of tattooing."

Adding that, "It's a humbling way of knowing that you are not the best yet, so it shows you right away that you still have a lot of learning to do."

This isn't his first time applying for the show though, "I applied 2 or 3 times", Diaz says, "but something always didn't work out and this season they actually scouted me."

Ahead of the show airing on national TV, Diaz said he was nervous. "I was super excited and super nervous at the same time because I was going to be on the show that I've always wanted to be on, but nervous because I'm going to be on the show I've always wanted to be on."

But it's a show that highlights his passion,"Tattooing has been a huge blessing," he says, "and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Ink Master airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Spike.

