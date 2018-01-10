First Alert Forecast: Flying trampoline alert

There's a lot happening weather-wise today. This is a No Burn Day with a Wind Advisory for the central and western South Plains, including Lubbock and Plainview, and a High Wind Warning for the New Mexico counties west of the state line.

You could also say this is a Flying Trampoline Alert Day. Objects outside which may become airborne in high winds should be secured. You could also say this is a Skirt Alert Day. Dress for a relatively warm day - it is still Winter after all - and a very windy afternoon and evening.

There may be thunder late today. If so, take shelter from the lightning. There may be light rain, mainly late this afternoon and early this evening, and again overnight. As noted previously, this may cause mud to fall from the sky as it mixes with blowing dust. There may be areas of low visibility in dust, and drivers should keep both hands on the steering wheel - especially if heading north or south.

The predominant direction of today's high winds will be west-southwest, broadsiding vehicles on north-south roads and highways. If you are driving, you are urged to use your headlights or Day Running Lights (DRLs).

The chance of measurable precipitation is mainly from this afternoon through tomorrow morning. If any falls, it will be light. It may be enough, perhaps, to technically break Lubbock's dry streak.

A light wintry mix may fall Thursday morning, but the chance of precipitation will remain slim. While there may be wet roads (and other surfaces) I don't see travel issues due to wintry showers. If Lubbock sees any snowfall, a rather large if, I don't expect it to be measurable.

A windy Wednesday night and Thursday morning are in store for us. While not as strong as this afternoon's wind, it will make tomorrow morning very cold and tomorrow very chilly.

As of yesterday, Lubbock has recorded 62 consecutive days without measurable precipitation. The last precipitation totaling at least a quarter inch was 0.35” on October 6, 96 days ago.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android