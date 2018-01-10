Covenant Health hosting public event discussing end of life care - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Covenant Health hosting public event discussing end of life care

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Covenant Health Logo Covenant Health Logo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Studies show most Americans want to spend their final days at home, surrounded by those they love. Yet about 70 percent of people spend their last days in hospitals or nursing homes. This deprives patients and families of their desired outcomes and raises costs for end-of-life care.

Covenant Health will be hosting Dr. Ira Byock, of the Institute for Human Caring, who will discuss how this national crisis can be solved with enlightened programs of clinical services and supportive living that have proved that much better care is both feasible and affordable. He will keynote two events, one open to the public and one focused for health care professionals.

The public event will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Knipling Education and Conference Center on the sixth floor of Covenant's west parking garage at the corner of 21st Street and Louisville Avenue (enter on Louisville). Registration and dinner begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to pre-register, call (806) 725-3105 or by email cme@covhs.org.

Dr. Byock will discuss Advance Care Planning, or end of life plans, including Advance Directives and Medical Power of Attorney. These are crucial discussions with family and friends that people have a hard time talking about and tend to delay until it is too late.

Dr. Jeremy L. Brown, executive director of Hospice of Lubbock, encourages all to attend.

"We are all going to die. In hospice and palliative medicine, we recognize there is a process that each of us will go through if we know we have a terminal illness," Dr. Brown said. "While that process will look different for each individual, there are some universal truths that can make journey easier for everyone. These are what Dr. Byock will discuss."

Dr. Byock's talk is centered around his book, "The Four Things That Matter Most." The four things are 1) Please forgive me, 2) I forgive you, 3) Thank you, and 4) I love you.

The book will be available for purchase; Dr. Byock will be available to sign them.

A conference for health care professionals and caregivers the following day, Jan. 12, is scheduled from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the same location. Sign-in and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Continuing medical education credits are available. Register for the conference at covenanthealth.inreachce.com.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers see boost for immigration deal after Trump remarks

    Lawmakers see boost for immigration deal after Trump remarks

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-10 06:09:47 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:02 AM EST2018-01-11 10:02:35 GMT

    Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.

    Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.

  • Lawmakers renew immigration effort as a shutdown looms

    Lawmakers renew immigration effort as a shutdown looms

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-01-11 05:41:33 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:54 AM EST2018-01-11 08:54:11 GMT

    Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means. 

    Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means. 

  • Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-01-10 17:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:51 AM EST2018-01-11 08:51:01 GMT

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

    •   
Powered by Frankly