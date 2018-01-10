Serrano pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years for 2014 murder of Fabian Rios

A Hobbs, NM man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Fabian Rios back in 2014.

Noel Serrano, who was 18 at the time of the murder, and Mayra J. Caraveo, who was 21 at the time were both charged with the murder.

Police were called to a home at 89th and Avenue U around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2014. Officers found Rios stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rios' body was found outside the home, but witness reports say that he was killed by Noel Serrano in the living room and dragged outside afterward.

The police report says Serrano shot and stabbed Rios because he was flirting with Caraveo. It says Rios was in a recliner in the living room and that Serrano shot him and came back with a knife to stab him multiple times, saying, "You shouldn't have tested me."

When officers first entered the home, they say it was apparent that there had been some kind of struggle. Broken glass littered the living room, furniture had been turned over, and a TV had been smashed on the floor.

The report says a 13-year-old girl was inside the home and witnessed the entire incident. Caraveo and Serrano took the minor from the home when they ran to New Mexico. They later dropped the minor off at a family member's home in Hobbs. That's when the police were contacted.

The girl said she felt like Serrano would hurt or kill her if she didn't go with him.

Caraveo is scheduled to plead not guilty on February 19, 2018.

