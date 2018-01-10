Two more arrests made in October aggravated robbery of Logan's Roadhouse

Just after midnight on October 29th, officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Logan’s Roadhouse as employees were attempting to close the restaurant.

A few days later, a juvenile was arrested for a different aggravated assault case involving a shooting. Through that investigation, it was determined the juvenile was also involved in the Logan’s Roadhouse incident, and he was charged with aggravated robbery. As the investigation continued, detectives were able to identify two additional suspects involved in the restaurant robbery.

On Tuesday, January 9, officers arrested Alize Castilleja, 19, on an aggravated robbery warrant in connection to the Logan’s Roadhouse robbery. A second aggravated robbery warrant was served to 24-year-old Michael Guerra who was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center for an unrelated case.

Castilleja is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Guerra was an employee at Logan’s Roadhouse and was working at the time of the robbery. He was initially listed as a victim, however through the investigation detectives were able to determine Guerra was possibly involved in the robbery as well.

Guerra is being held on a $100,000 bond for the new aggravated robbery charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

