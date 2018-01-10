Plainview man behind bars after threatening detective with handg - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Plainview man behind bars after threatening detective with handgun

Justin Kyle Lopez, 34 (Source: Hale County Sheriff's Department) Justin Kyle Lopez, 34 (Source: Hale County Sheriff's Department)
PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

34-year-old Justin Kyle Lopez is behind bars, facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer after police say he pointed a gun at a Plainview Police Detective.

The incident began on Tuesday, Jan. 9 around 1:15 p.m.

Police say the detective was investigating an unrelated case at Dollar General, located at 600 West 24th Street.

The detective observed Lopez "being very unruly" with the clerk. The detective tried to calm him down, but Lopez continued his behavior and started making threats.

Police say the detective followed Lopez out of the store where Lopez pointed a handgun at him.

Lopez then fled to a house in the 600 block of West 23rd.

Officers with the Plainview Police Department, along with Hale County Sheriff’s Department Deputies, and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers secured the perimeter of the house and began an evacuation of nearby residents.

After several minutes of trying to get Lopez to surrender, a SWAT team made entry and was sent to apprehend him.

Lopez was found hiding in a closet with a handgun in his possession.

He was arrested and taken to the Hale County Sheriff's Department.

This case is still under investigation.

