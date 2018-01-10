114th between Indiana and University closed for accident investigation

5 injured in crash on Monday on 114th between Indiana and Unverisity (Source: KCBD)

Lubbock Police have closed all lanes of 114th St between Indiana Ave and University Ave for an accident reconstruction. It will be reopened about 3:45 p.m.

The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

Lubbock police say five people suffered injuries in a Monday afternoon collision in the 3000 block of 114th Street.

Police tell us a Hyundai Elantra with four occupants was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of 114th Street when the driver lost control and traveled into the eastbound lanes. The driver of a Chevy pickup truck traveling eastbound on 114th Street attempted to stop to avoid colliding with the car but was unsuccessful.

The four occupants of the car were taken to the hospital. The 18-year-old driver and 17-year-old front passenger in the car who had moderate injuries have been released from the hospital. The two 16-year-olds who were in the back seat remain in the hospital. One is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy had minor injuries.

This case remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.

