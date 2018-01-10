Lubbock police searching for suspect who used credit card from stolen wallet

Lubbock police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet back on Nov. 30.

The incident was reported in the 6000 block of Marsha Sharp.

The victim was placing shopping bags inside a vehicle when the say the suspect reached inside the vehicle and stole the wallet.

The suspect in this video was seen using a credit card from the stolen wallet at Best Buy and Walmart on 82nd Street.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

