Fire crews called to grass fire on Gaines, Andrews county line - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire crews called to grass fire on Gaines, Andrews county line

From Andrews fire video by Tracey Owen Wallace From Andrews fire video by Tracey Owen Wallace
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Fire crews are monitoring a grass fire near the county line between Gaines and Andrews.

The Andrews County Sheriff's Office says the fire is along Highway 385 north of the city of Andrews.

They say the fire is under control but it is still burning as of Tuesday evening.

It's currently unclear what started the blaze.

