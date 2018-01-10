Xcel working to restore power to parts of Slaton Wednesday night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Xcel working to restore power to parts of Slaton Wednesday night

Xcel Energy Texas (Source: Facebook) Xcel Energy Texas (Source: Facebook)
SLATON, TX (KCBD) -

Xcel Energy is working to restore power to parts of Slaton Wednesday night.

Slaton Police report outages along North 20th Street, Slaton High School and Slaton ISD baseball field areas.

Slaton VFD is assisting with traffic control as Xcel crews work to restore power. Slaton VFD is also working on a downed power line north of Prosperity Bank.

After initially affecting over 600 customers, the number of customers affected was down to 45 by 9:30 p.m. with service expected to be restored by 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

If your power is out, you can contact Xcel online at the link below:

https://www.xcelenergy.com/outages_and_emergencies/report_electric_outage

Or call 1-800-895-1999.

You can see the latest map of electrical outages here: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/

