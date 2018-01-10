Police investigating animal cruelty in Seagraves; owner to face - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police investigating animal cruelty in Seagraves; owner to face criminal charges

Provided by Seagraves PD Provided by Seagraves PD
Provided by Seagraves PD Provided by Seagraves PD
Provided by Seagraves PD Provided by Seagraves PD
Provided by Seagraves PD Provided by Seagraves PD
Provided by Seagraves PD Provided by Seagraves PD
SEAGRAVES, TX (KCBD) -

Seagraves Animal Control has seized two neglected dogs and six puppies from a yard in the 800 block of 17th Street.

The owner will be facing criminal charges for cruelty to non-livestock animals. This carries punishment of up to one year in jail or a $4,000 fine.

Seagraves Police posted this statement to their Facebook page on Wednesday evening:

Both dogs, weak and hungry, were left in their yard with no food or water.

Witnesses say the house is abandoned and there is only the occasional visit to care for the animals.

You can clearly see the bones of the rib-cage and the backbones. The Great Dane is believed to have a broken leg and is unable to use it. The Pit Bull is a proud mother of six puppies. It's unknown if she is able to nurse her pups.

Residents should be aware that this Department will aggressively pursue and prosecute for these types of violations. Residents should be reminded that it is illegal to keep an animal, without proper food, water and shelter. It is also illegal to keep an animal chained up outside for more than three hours. It is getting cold and animals can suffer the same as a human; frostbite, hypothermia, are just two examples.

Please contact the Seagraves Police Department at 806-387-2551 if you suspect a neglected animal.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers see boost for immigration deal after Trump remarks

    Lawmakers see boost for immigration deal after Trump remarks

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-10 06:09:47 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:02 AM EST2018-01-11 10:02:35 GMT

    Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.

    Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.

  • Lawmakers renew immigration effort as a shutdown looms

    Lawmakers renew immigration effort as a shutdown looms

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-01-11 05:41:33 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:54 AM EST2018-01-11 08:54:11 GMT

    Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means. 

    Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means. 

  • Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-01-10 17:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:51 AM EST2018-01-11 08:51:01 GMT

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

    •   
Powered by Frankly