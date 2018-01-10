Police investigating animal cruelty in Seagraves; owner to face criminal charges

Seagraves Animal Control has seized two neglected dogs and six puppies from a yard in the 800 block of 17th Street.

The owner will be facing criminal charges for cruelty to non-livestock animals. This carries punishment of up to one year in jail or a $4,000 fine.

Seagraves Police posted this statement to their Facebook page on Wednesday evening:

Both dogs, weak and hungry, were left in their yard with no food or water. Witnesses say the house is abandoned and there is only the occasional visit to care for the animals. You can clearly see the bones of the rib-cage and the backbones. The Great Dane is believed to have a broken leg and is unable to use it. The Pit Bull is a proud mother of six puppies. It's unknown if she is able to nurse her pups. Residents should be aware that this Department will aggressively pursue and prosecute for these types of violations. Residents should be reminded that it is illegal to keep an animal, without proper food, water and shelter. It is also illegal to keep an animal chained up outside for more than three hours. It is getting cold and animals can suffer the same as a human; frostbite, hypothermia, are just two examples. Please contact the Seagraves Police Department at 806-387-2551 if you suspect a neglected animal.

