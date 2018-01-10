57-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries, struck by v - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

57-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries, struck by vehicle in Clovis, NM

(photo source: Facebook) (photo source: Facebook)
CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) -

A 57-year-old woman is in a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries and two women have been located by police after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Clovis, NM on Wednesday morning.

Police tell us it happened in the 1300 block of Prince Street around 10:45 a.m.

A caller told police that the woman had been struck by a vehicle that drove away. The victim suffered severe injuries to her lower body.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and its occupants, two women, one 19, one 16 years old.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Wednesday night.

