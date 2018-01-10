Oklahoma keeps Lady Raiders winless in Big 12

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are still searching for their first Big 12 win after they lost to Oklahoma 73-52 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders trailed by 3 after 1 and were down 39-29 at the half.

Oklahoma outscored Tech 21-8 in the 3rd to pull away.

Jada Terry led the Lady Raiders with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Tech did go on a 10-0 run in the 4th to make it closer.

Tech is 6-11 overall and 0-5 in the Big 12.

The Lady Raiders host Iowa State Saturday night.

