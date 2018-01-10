Oklahoma keeps Lady Raiders winless in Big 12

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are still searching for their first Big 12 win after they lost to Oklahoma 73-52 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, Lubbock High School Athletic Coordinator Jason Strunk notified Athletic Director Mike Meeks of his intention to resign his current position with the district.
Ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since 1996, the 8th-ranked Red Raiders lost a tough 75-65 game to No. 9 Oklahoma
