Lubbock police investigating suspicious death in North Lubbock

Lubbock police are investigating after a body was found in a North Lubbock camper trailer on Wednesday.

The body, a deceased male, was found just after 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dartmouth Street.

Police say the body was found in "possible suspicious circumstances" so the Persons Crimes Unit is investigating.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

