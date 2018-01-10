More wind with cooler temps ahead - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

More wind with cooler temps ahead

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

We saw plenty of wind and dust on Wednesday. Now we're expecting a cold day for the South Plains.

The latest storm system produced winds over 50 mph on Wednesday and Thursday's winds could still gust as high as 45 mph.

The first of two fronts brought strong winds and dust to the region Wednesday and it will be followed by a stronger cold front that will keep highs in the 40s on Thursday and also produce another day of high winds.

Thursday night the winds will drop along with the overnight temperatures as they fall to the low 20s by Friday morning. Friday afternoon will bring sunny skies, less wind and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Another stronger front will move in early Saturday with more wind and colder afternoon temps.

