Man thought to be barricaded inside apartment surrenders, arrested on outstanding warrants

One person arrested on outstanding warrants after barricading himself inside apartment (Source: KCBD)

On Thursday around noon, Lubbock Police officers responded to a disturbance at the Saddlewood Apartment complex located at 7001 Utica Avenue.

When officers arrived, they received information that a male suspect with outstanding warrants had possibly barricaded himself inside an apartment. Officers set up a perimeter, and negotiators arrived on scene. As negotiators were in the process of contacting the suspect, the male walked out of the apartment to surrender to officers.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jarrod Davis, was taken into custody without incident and will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for two outstanding parole violation warrants.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android