Petersburg VFD still fighting fire across Highway 54

The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department is still on scene, fighting a fire on Highway 54 that has been burning since 5 a.m. Thursday.

They say it started with burning gin trash from the co-op that spread to some crop land to the south due to high winds.

They say the burn is controlled as of Thursday afternoon, but the fire could still spread if winds shift from the south.

Petersburg VFD says they just have to let it burn since "you can't put water on cotton burrs."

No structures have burned but some people have had to leave their homes due to smoke.

Petersburg VFD has been working all night, wetting the ground around this fire after putting out another fire 15 miles north near Aiken at 3 a.m.

