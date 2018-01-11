Warrant: Camacho stabbed woman 23 times in front of 3-year-old son

The arrest warrant for 46-year-old Lucio Camacho of Muleshoe says he confessed to stabbing 44-year-old Petra Oralia Granados De Flores 23 times in the throat, chest and head, causing her death just a few feet away from her 3-year-old son.

Camacho took her body and her son with the intent of driving them to his family in Mexico.

He led police on a chase through multiple counties and assaulted a corrections officer at a prison in Post.

Camacho has been charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in Bailey County.

According to officials in Bailey County, 44-year-old Petra Oralia Granados De Flores was stabbed in a rural part of the county, about two miles west of Muleshoe, on Friday, Jan. 5. A 911 call came in to the sheriff's office at 12:05 a.m. The caller said a 46-year-old man stabbed her family member. The caller said the suspect put the woman and her 3-year-old child in a pickup truck and left the scene.

The sheriff's office began investigating and searching for the suspect.

At 1:55 a.m., Garza County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Institution in Post, Texas, saying a man, later identified as Camacho, had just assaulted a correctional officer and attempted to take the officer's weapon.

The suspect was reported to be driving a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The Garza County Sheriff’s Office found the truck traveling westbound on US 84 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect evaded law enforcement in the vehicle, traveling into Lubbock County.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office joined the effort to stop the vehicle, which finally came to a stop near US 84 and Loop 289 in Lubbock.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. The deceased female victim was located in the suspect’s vehicle along with the victim’s uninjured 3-year-old child. The child was released to Texas Child Protective Services.

Camacho has been charged with capital murder, aggravated kidnapping, placing a child in imminent danger, evading in a vehicle and resisting arrest. He is also being held for immigration and customs.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Bailey County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers. We'll continue to update this story as more details are released.

