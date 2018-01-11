City Council approves resolution supporting competitive electric retail market

Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
