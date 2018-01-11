Lubbock-Cooper Cheer team heading to State Championships

For the third year, the UIL is holding the Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth Convention Center. Among the area teams going this year, are the Lubbock-Cooper Cheerleaders, who will compete at State for the first time ever.
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are still searching for their first Big 12 win after they lost to Oklahoma 73-52 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
