Lubbock-Cooper Cheer team heading to State Championships

Lubbock Cooper Cheerleaders will compete at State for the first time (Source: KCBD)

For the third year, the UIL is holding the Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth Convention Center. Among the area teams going this year, are the Lubbock-Cooper Cheerleaders, who will compete at State for the first time ever. Coach Sara Heck says the girls are excited about the opportunity.

"We are competing against 60-65 other schools within the 5A Division. We have been practicing and working hard since August."

Lubbock Cooper will be in Class 5A Division II when they begin their 3 routines tomorrow in Fort Worth. Claire Cunningham says the 3 routines are strong.

"We have crowd-leading, fight song and Band dance and they are all high difficulty routines. We have to show the judges we are the best."

This group of girls has put in countless hours, fine-tuning things, hoping to impress the judges. Drew Hanshaw says all the hard work will pay off.

"We’ve been practicing a lot, practicing over Christmas break and in our cheer period at school. We had a show-off Monday and it was a good experience being in front of the crowd."

Attention to detail will be important and engaging with the crowd. Haley Norwood wants Lubbock Cooper to represent the 806.

"We’re super excited to show the crowd what we are made of. We want to show them Lubbock Cooper is really good."

Lubbock Cooper will compete at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. The Top 20 advance to the Finals.

Good Luck to Lubbock Cooper and all our area teams at the UIL Spirit State Championships.

