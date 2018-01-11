Buffalo Springs Lake officials announce new gate admission prices

Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickup trucks not to drive them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
The Lubbock Sam's Club is expected to stay open, even as other locations across the country are closing down.
The LISD school board approved their lone finalist, Dr. Kathy Rollo, as the district's next superintendent on Thursday.
