Buffalo Springs Lake officials announce new gate admission prices

Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District Number 1, the governing board of Buffalo Springs Lake, met with a standing-room-only crowd of concerned residents on Tuesday. One of the items discussed was an increase in gate admission prices.

During the meeting, residents expressed concern about a possible large fee increase. Board members dismissed the idea, saying there may be an increase; however, the $10 - $15 increase mentioned by some residents was an unsubstantiated rumor.

On Thursday, officials with Buffalo Springs Lake announced the increase in the fees. The difference in the price is listed to the right of the new fee. One of the biggest changes is with camping. As of Feb. 1, the price listed is per night and does not include gate admission.

Daily gate admission

Adult--$11 (up $1)

College Student (with ID) --$10 (up $1)

Child (age 6-11yrs) ---$5

Senior (65 yrs. & up) --$6 (up $1)

Active Military--$6

Motorized Water Craft--$15 (up $3)

Non-Motorized Water Craft--$6 (up $5)

Dirt bike/ATV/UTV--$11 (up $1)

Golf Cart--$6 (up $1)

Camping Rates

Price is per night & Does NOT include admission

No Tents allowed in RV Sites / No RV's allowed in Tent Sites

RV Camp A — Full Hook-up (water, electric, & sewer) $25 per night

RV Camp B, S, or V (water, electric) ---$20

Tent Camp C Tents / Primitive--- $10

Annual Pass Rates

Senior: $60 (up $10)

Individual: $90 (up $15)

Family: $200 (up $75)

Watercraft: $110 (up $10)

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.