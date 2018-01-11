Homes for Heroes awards free home to Afghanistan veteran

Lubbock Homes for Heroes handed Michael Vasquez and his wife Bonnie the papers to build a brand new home on Wednesday, honoring his service to our country.

Homes for Heroes provides help to returning military and first responders, giving them the opportunity to receive a free home.

"He put his life on the line for our country and here's the community giving back," Colonel Dave Lewis said.

Michael Vasquez was wounded during his service in Afghanistan, leaving him in a wheelchair with a brain injury.

"I was just doing my job just like anybody else," Michael said, "unfortunately, I got hurt."

But Michael did not let that stop him. He started competing in marathons. Michael has competed in the Detroit Marathon and the Marines Corp Marathon. He will compete in the New York Marathon in November.

"The first couple of years were kind of dark," Michael said, "but then it started improving - just having a sense of purpose, of doing something."

Michael caught the eye of the Lubbock Homes for Heroes because he didn't let anything drag him down.

"He's one of the people that despite all the adversities, and despite all the challenges," Dave said, "he's always kept his chin up."

VetStar says 20 veterans die each day from suicide. Fortunately, they all have been able to intervene in over 37 suicide cases in the last two years.

"Give us a call," Dave said, "we can't be everywhere so we rely on community eyes and ears. We want people to know that VetStar is a resource they can turn to when they're not sure what to do."

Michael and his family will meet with designers soon to create their perfect house. Michael has a wife and three children who will all be moving into their new home once it's built.

The new house will be located in the Preston Manor Development North of Wolfforth.

If you or you're loved one is a veteran in need of help please call (806) 470-9317 or visit http://www.vrcg.org/.

