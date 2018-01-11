Kathy Rollo to become new LISD Superintendent on Feb. 1

The LISD school board approved their lone finalist, Dr. Kathy Rollo, as the district's next superintendent on Thursday.

Rollo, a graduate of Coronado High School and Texas Tech, has a long history as a teacher and administrator for LISD.

She served as an associate superintendent for four years before going to work for Texas Tech in 2017.

Rollo will officially replace Dr. Berhl Robertson on Feb. 1.

