Lubbock Sam's Club to remain open as other locations close

The Lubbock Sam's Club is expected to stay open, even as other locations across the country are closing down.

Walmart, the owner of the Sam's Club chain, announced it would close more than 60 stores nationwide due to restructuring of the brand.

But luckily for South Plains shoppers who enjoy buying in bulk, the local Sam's Club is not on the closure list.

RELATED LINK: Sam's Club closing 63 stores around the country

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.