Sunny skies and calmer winds for your 3-day weekend forecast

Another cold start for the region, but Friday winds will be much better than Thursday morning.

With south winds at 15-20 and plenty of sunshine, the afternoon temps on Friday will be pleasant, topping at the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight Friday into Saturday the temps will fall again with another cold front. Lows both Saturday and Sunday mornings will fall to near 20 degrees and could be in the teens in Lubbock.

The afternoon high on Saturday will only make it to the low 40s, even with sunshine. Sunday will be warmer with an afternoon high in the mid 50s.

For Martin Luther King Day, the temperatures will remain mild with a high in the mid 50s and skies that will be sunny.

It's a different story on Tuesday as arctic air returns and highs will only climb to the mid 30s.

