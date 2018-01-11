Food for Thought: 1/11

It's a new year and health inspectors are busy checking out the cleanliness of Lubbock kitchens. This week they surprised more than 50 locations, and three of those landed on the Food for Thought list.

Our only low performer this week is McDonald's at 4402 50th street.

They had 12 violations.

72 breakfast burritos were thrown out because they were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees. Pico de gallo and sliced tomatoes were also thrown away. A cooler was not turned on.

The ambient temperature of another cooler was above 41 degrees.

There were stains on a roll of paper towels. Egg shells were on top of cooked eggs. Sandwich papers were dirty.

Lids had labels still on them.

There was no cold water at either hand sink. Employees were not able to properly wash their hands.

The butter container was cracked.

A vector box was over the ice cream machine.

A wiping towel was not stored in the sanitizer solution.

The waste pipe at three-compartment-sink was not set up properly.

Boxes of milk and cheese and a bag of syrup were on the floor.

Areas of the kitchen were not in good repair.

Restrooms only had air dryers. They must also have paper towels.

According to the report most of violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

Now to this week's good news.

Here at look at our top performers:

Whataburger at 11441 Quaker

Red Raider Burrito (mobile unit)

