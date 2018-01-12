New Year's Resolution: Hitting the gym more in 2018

We're halfway through January and it is time to do a self-check to see if we've stuck to our New Year's resolutions.

One of the most common resolutions is to get healthy and lose weight.

Matt Gulley, the assistant manager at Crunch Fitness here in Lubbock, says it's not just about getting to the gym, it's about changing your habits.

He says it's important to not just try to work out once or twice, but instead try to live a better lifestyle.

Adding that a lot of big changes all at once could be drastic to adapt to, but instead work on little changes that you can make part of your daily habit.

But to start these lifestyle changes, you actually need to get going and stop pushing things off to next Monday.

"The next Monday never comes, it never does. If you put it off until, you know, 'I'll do it then.' You already put it off one time, why wouldn't you put it off a second, a third, fourth, fifth time? So just do it when you have the motivation to do it. Trying to make those future goals, usually fails. So, when you have that spark of motivation, it's usually best to act on it immediately."

In addition to getting to the gym, Gully has some tips for getting healthy in 2018.

First, you don't need a huge workout plan to begin.

Second, try to find a workout buddy- motivation is key.

And third, Keep your goals realistic and relish in the small victories.

"It is a lifestyle change in the sense that you have to start learning to live better, you have to start learning to implement small things into your lifestyle to change it. Because if you try to change everything at once, it's too drastic and it's not going to be sustainable. So, tiny little things that you do, that you kind of make part of your daily habit, and your habits are your lifestyle."

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android