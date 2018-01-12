Treasures of Tutankhamun makes its way to West Texas

The Patterson Library, located at 1836 Parkway Drive, received the Treasures of Tutankhamun from the Humanities of Texas located in Austin.

The exhibit showcases different photos of King Tut's many riches, including his famous head piece and elaborate furniture.

"It's just a neat thing to just see," Melissa Barber, manager of the Patterson Library, said, "the amount of gold that was used on it is just mind blowing."

King Tut is one of the most famous pharaohs of the Egyptian age after his tomb was found completely intact after being discovered by Howard Carter in 1922.

"It's a part of history which I think is always important," Barber said. "You get to learn more about other cultures and its a very good thing to learn more about."

The exhibit also includes fun activities including a back drop for photos, mini movies and ways to learn how to write in hieroglyphics.

The Treasures of Tutankhamun can be viewed at the Paterson Library until Feb. 5.

