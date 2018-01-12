Brett Dewhurst named assistant coach on Tech defensive staff

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury tabbed Brett Dewhurst to his coaching staff Friday afternoon as he will serve as an assistant coach with direction over the Red Raider safeties.



Dewhurst returns to his alma mater following one season as the defensive backs coach at Southeastern Louisiana. He was previously a defensive quality control assistant at Tech during the 2015-16 seasons.



“We’re excited to welcome Coach Dewhurst back to our staff,” Kingsbury said. “Coach Dewhurst is familiar with Coach (David) Gibbs and his defensive system, and he was integral part of the development of our defense the past few seasons. He’ll be a great addition to our staff.”



During his one season in Hammond, Dewhurst helped the Lions rank 37th in the FCS and fourth in the Southland Conference with 12 interceptions on the year, a steady improvement on 2016 when Southeastern Louisiana ranked 63rd nationally and fifth among its conference peers in the category.



Dewhurst tutored one of the top FCS defensive backs in the country in Max Olson, who earned first team All-Southland honors after recording a team-leading 100 tackles to go along with three interceptions and seven pass breakups. Fellow defensive back Mayori Ellison also garnered honorable mention accolades with 33 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups on the year.



“I’m excited to be back here in Lubbock with a group of coaches that are family to me,” Dewhurst said. “The opportunity to coach a group of athletes that I have continuity with and to be back at the university that has given me so much is a true blessing.”



Southeastern Louisiana marked Dewhurst’s first full-time position after he spent four seasons working closely beside defensive coordinator David Gibbs at both Tech (2005-06) and the University of Houston (2003-04). Dewhurst was a quality control assistant at both schools, focusing primarily on defensive backs.



During that four-year span, Dewhurst was part of programs that advanced to three bowl appearances, including the 2015 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl while with the Red Raiders. He was also a member of a Houston program that played in the 2014 BBVA Compass Bowl and the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl.



While with the Cougars, Houston established itself as one of the best defenses in the country. Houston led the FBS in both turnovers forced (43) and turnover margin (plus-25) during Dewhurst’s first season in 2013 as the Cougars were the third-most improved team nationally for scoring defense after allowing just 21.8 points per game.



Dewhurst began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Midwestern State in 2012. The Mustangs finished that season at 9-2 overall with a Lone Star Conference title and an appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs.



Dewhurst, a native of Klein, Texas, joined the coaching profession following a four-year career as a Red Raider from 2008-11, one of the most-successful periods in school history. Tech played in four bowl games during Dewhurst’s career, which featured 103 tackles, nine pass breakups and a forced fumble.



Dewhurst earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise sports science from Texas Tech in 2011. He married his wife and fellow Texas Tech graduate Ryanne Dewhurst in 2013.



BRETT DEWHURST COACHING EXPERIENCE

2018 – Texas Tech Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)

2017 – Southeastern Louisiana Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)

2015-16 – Texas Tech Defensive Quality Control

2013-14 – Houston Defensive Quality Control

2012 – Midwestern State Graduate Assistant (Defensive Backs)